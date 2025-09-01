90-hour work week debate: Meet Daksh Gupta, 23-year-old Indian-origin CEO who advocates 12-hour workdays

The Indian-origin, US-based CEO, Daksh Gupta, faced backlash in 2024 for advocating a 14-hour workday, but he still hasn't changed his position and maintains that most Silicon Valley techies like to work 12 hours a day, six days a week, reported the Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old techie who co-founded and is the CEO of the AI startup Greptile, has now been described as “the poster child of AI boom’s grindcore culture” by The San Francisco Standard.

He claimed the Burning Man festival no longer speaks to youngsters who prefer to work, work out and lead a clean lifestyle.“The current vibe is no drinking, no drugs, 9-9-6 [work from 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week], lift heavy, run far, marry early, track sleep, eat steak and eggs,” Gupta told The San Francisco Standard.

His support for the 9-9-6 rule – working from 9 am to 9 pm, 6 days a week – has only strengthened his image as a tough taskmaster.

Advertisement

Who is Daksh Gupta? Gupta has co-founded and leads the AI startup Greptile. He is based in San Francisco.

His LinkedIn profile says that he graduated from the prestigious Georgia Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science in 2019 and then interned at Qualcomm and Amazon Web Services.

He has been working on Greptile since 2023. His website states that his startup is backed by Y Combinator, Initialized Capital, Paul Graham, SV Angel ++.

He does not believe in work-life balance and has been vocal about it. “Recently I started telling candidates right in the first interview that Greptile offers no work-life-balance, typical workdays start at 9 am and end at 11 pm, often later, and we work Saturdays, sometimes also Sundays,” Gupta wrote on X in 2024.

Advertisement

In a recent LinkedIn posting, he clearly mentioned that Greptile's employees are expected to work from the company office in San Francisco.

About salaries in Greptile Opening up about employees' salaries in Greptile, Gupta on LinkedIn stated that the perks that come with the job are great.

According to him, a junior employee at Greptile can expect to earn anywhere from $140,000 to $180,000 ( ₹1.2 to 1.5 crore) per year as the base salary, along with $130-180k/year as equity.

For employees with more than seven years of experience, the base salary can range from $240,000 to $270,000 per year.

In addition, he mentioned, employees do get perks like free lunch, dinner and transportation, as well as healthcare and 401k match.