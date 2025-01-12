Amid the ongoing debate about a 90-hour workweek following controversial comments by Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan, former HCL CEO Vineet Nayar stated on Saturday that real question is not how much you work but how much you fully live.

In a long post on LinkedIn, the former CEO said “Work more if you want. Work less if you can. The number doesn’t matter.”

His post started with Nayar sharing his personal experience on his way to work. The CEO shared that he saw a man getting a haircut under a tree, completely relaxed and enjoying the moment. Despite being in a crucial meeting about goals for 2025, the image of the man still lingered in his mind.

Unable to shake the thought, Nayar said he then decided to take a break and return to the tree for a head massage, adding that this unexpected pause left him feeling refreshed, more focused, and energised when he went back to work.

The former CEO then spoke on the the ongoing debate of working more, he said, "It Misses the Point."

"The real question isn’t how much you work. It’s how fully you live. We glorify long hours, back-to-back meetings, and being always on. But an unlived life drains energy, creativity, and purpose. The best ideas, the biggest breakthroughs? They don’t come from grinding endlessly. They come from a mind that is alive, engaged, and free to experience life.”

What is the 90-hour workweek row? In an undated video circulating on social media, L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan, said, "How long can you stare at your wife? If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Come on, get to the office and start working.”

The first debate on work-life balance row was triggered by Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy, who had suggested a 70-hour workweek.