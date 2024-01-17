A $60-plus billion pay package? Musk gives Tesla’s board a nightmare task

His 2024 deal, assuming it comes to that, sounds like it might be more of the same, only with even bigger numbers. Musk now owns about 13% of Tesla’s shares outstanding, according to FactSet. Exercising his stock options would, after selling shares for tax, take that up to perhaps 17% of the diluted share count. The difference between that and 25% would still be worth more than $60 billion at the current share price and diluted count. Factoring in further dilution and tax, Musk would need much more.