A Budget For Capacity, Capability, Competitiveness
This budget has set the unique path for India to emerge as a stronger engine for global growth. One that is focused on ensuring Digital For Development.
Over the last month, almost every second headline mentioned global economic uncertainty and recessionary headwinds. But India has emerged as a bright spot and in the weeks and months ahead, the country is expected to be the driver of the global economy.
