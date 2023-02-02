A Budget For Capacity, Capability, Competitiveness

Today, as we realize the collective vision of India’s Techade, the key point of consideration should be the design principles that would ultimately shape this decade from potential to actionable tech impact. These include—Digital Transformation of companies and countries in a society where every process and business becomes digital; Energy Transformation and the transition to Net Zero; and Supply Chain Transformation, channelling our energies to grow the domestic supply chain ecosystem to build resilience. I think that this budget has struck the perfect symphony in outlining how India is at a relatively bright spot to not just lead, but build its advantage in all three areas.