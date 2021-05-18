A bulk of economic activity is focused on few areas: Ajay Srinivasan

Our main focus was to make sure from a digital perspective that we were enabled so that we could continue to do business. Retail business is backed by digital and analytics. You need an environment like that if you want to reach everybody. Second is a focused look at collections. At such a time you need to see your underwriting is good quality and your ability to collect is also good. So, we ramped up our collections and we focused on which sectors we want exposure to. We also looked at tightening norms, constantly evaluating portfolio wherever corrective action was needed. Risk collections at one level and being digitally prepared on the other level. Our book has grown year-on-year and our margins have expanded. We have reduced our non-performing assets. We have resolved ₹725 crore of stressed assets during the courses of the year.