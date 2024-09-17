A decade after ‘lean in,’ progress for women isn’t trickling down | Company Business News

A decade after ‘lean in,’ progress for women isn’t trickling down
Vanessa Fuhrmans , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 17 Sep 2024, 04:30 PM IST
SummaryEfforts to advance women at work have spurred gains in corporate C-suites but little change at the critical early stages of careers, a 10-year study finds.
Women hold more of the top jobs in companies than ever before, but they lag men on crucial early promotions into management—holding them back from greater power at work.
