A decade after ‘lean in,’ progress for women isn’t trickling down

The biggest change has occurred at the top, where the population of women in the C-suite rose to 29% from 17% in 2015, while the share of women of color climbed to 7%. Many of those senior women have been elevated in so-called staff roles, particularly chief HR officers, not as division heads with bottom-line responsibilities, the study data show. Those business-operating jobs, traditional steppingstones to becoming chief executive, continue to be filled mostly by men.