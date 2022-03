Ashneer Grover, the co-founder and former managing director of BharatPe, denied spending a whopping ₹10 crore on a dining table.

Refuting the claim, Grover said that he would rather invest the money in a business and generate employment for others.

The former BharatPe managing director took to microblogging site Twitter to respond to what he called were “BharatPe Board lies."

“Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No, it’s a ₹10cr dining table !! Haha ! I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for the most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press – don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies – you’ll lose your credibility like them," Grover tweeted along with the photo of the dining table in his house.

Grover added that the dining table was not even worth 0.5 per cent of the price mentioned. “I’d rather put ₹10cr in business and create employment for 1,000 of folks so that they can earn & put a dignified meal on their tables for their families," he wrote.

Earlier this week, a Bloomberg report had said that Grover spent $130,000 ( ₹1 crore) on a dining table.

In recent days, senior leadership has accused Grover of misappropriating funds. Staff have narrated a long litany of complaints.

In a leaked audio recording posted anonymously on Twitter, a man whose voice sounds like Grover’s threatens a bank employee with death for not helping him get shares in a hot initial public offering.

Soon after the recording appeared online, Grover went on leave, though he denied on Twitter that the voice was his.

In the days since, the 39-year-old has launched a full-out assault on the company he helped build, attempting to push out a hand-picked chief executive and threatening to sue BharatPe’s board.

Last week, the drama reached a tentative conclusion: Grover resigned from the startup.

In a statement, BharatPe said it “reserves all rights to take further legal action against him and his family." His presence was scrubbed from the website.

“As a result of his misdeeds, Mr. Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company," the statement read.

