“Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No, it’s a ₹10cr dining table !! Haha ! I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for the most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press – don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies – you’ll lose your credibility like them," Grover tweeted along with the photo of the dining table in his house.