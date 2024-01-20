A Hollywood upstart looks to become a major player
Joe Flint , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 20 Jan 2024, 04:08 PM IST
SummaryAfter more than a decade of producing and financing movies and shows, Skydance Media’s David Ellison eyes Paramount.
David Ellison’s foray in the entertainment business is a tale as old as Hollywood itself—a rich kid comes to town with dreams of being a mover and shaker. The story typically ends the same way: Industry sharks smell blood and devour their snack.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less