A Hollywood upstart looks to become a major player

To his father’s chagrin, Ellison opted to study filmmaking at the University of Southern California, instead of attending one of the Ivy League schools where he had been accepted. He dropped out in pursuit of real-life experience. With his blond hair and steely blue eyes, he co-starred as a World War I fighter pilot in the 2006 film “Flyboys" in his 20s. The movie—much of which was funded by his father—flopped, as did a second movie, “Northern Lights," that he produced and starred in.