Aditya Ghosh, a renowned name in the Indian aviation industry, has found his new passion in the kitchen. The business magnate on Wednesday unveiled his labour of love, the Chourangi restaurant, in London.

Referring to it as his life-long dream, the former IndiGo chief has collaborated with his “dear friend and partner" Anjan Chatterjee, who also owns popular eateries across India - Mainland China and Oh!Calcutta among others.

"Delighted to finally unveil #CHOURANGI restaurant | #ComingSoon to #London | Bringing the unexplored tastes of #Calcutta to #London | A lifelong dream of mine and my dear friend and partner #AnjanChatterjee of @OhCalcuttaRes fame | #ChasingDreams," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ghosh shared a 23-second-long video clip, showing glimpses of the restaurant under construction.

Just when you feel homesick or grumble about the lack of restaurants serving authentic Bengali cuisine in London, you certainly know where to head over to dine!

Know about Aditya Ghosh

Ghosh was the president and the whole-time director of IndiGo airlines for a decade till 2018. Before that, he was group general counsel for interglobe enterprises.

A fitness freak, Aditya Ghosh has joined Oyo Rooms post IndiGo as CEO, south asia, and board member. He has also joined hands with ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala for Akasa air.

A law graduate from Delhi University, Ghosh, has been instrumental in making IndiGo a world-class low-budget profitable airline. Under Ghosh, IndiGo had collected around ₹55,000 crore market capitalisation. The aircraft orders went up to 450, which included Airbus 321 and 320s.

Ghosh was replaced in 2018 and it was the unanimous decision of the firm. IndiGo was going through a turbulent time in the year. It had issues of buying cheaper aircraft, engine issues with Pratt and Whitney. The customer dissatisfaction over the engine issues and handling of the crisis might have been the major reasons behind his exit from IndiGo.

However, Ghosh is largely credited with the massive increase in market share of IndiGo and customer satisfaction.

