A 10 crore dining table? How startup king Ashneer Grover loses luster

The audio clip that had been posted on Twitter began to go viral among the country’s tech community. In it, a person who sounds like Grover berates a Kotak Bank employee for failing to arrange funds to buy IPO shares of Nykaa, an Indian beauty supply company that nearly doubled in value after its listing. The clip is peppered with Hindi insults, while the bank employee asks largely polite questions. Grover denied on Twitter that the voice was his. That tweet was later deleted.