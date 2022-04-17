A small, affordable EV not possible by 2025: Maruti MD Hisashi Takeuchi

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Small cars are Maruti Suzuki’s mainstay, but Takeuchi feels a truly affordable small electric car is a distant prospect for the company -– one that will require time beyond 2025
Takeuchi speaks to the media for the first time about his agenda as he steps into his new role, the carmaker's EV game plan, and clawing back to 50% market-share with new SUV launches.
What’s on your agenda as you step into your new role as MD at Maruti Suzuki? What are the key challenges before you at present?
The most important business agenda at present is to secure the necessary electrical components to make our cars. So this is the single biggest challenge right now for Maruti Suzuki because we have a backorder of more than 270,000 units, which is the equivalent of almost 2.5 months supply to the domestic market. Without selling cars at all, we have 2.5 months of sales almost guaranteed, so it is a huge task for us to produce our monthly volumes and also cater to this backorder. We are working together with Suzuki Motor Corporation’s head office for chip procurement. We usually only talk to our tier one suppliers, which is our component suppliers, but now with SMC we are opening up a direct connection to semi-conductor factories and trying to communicate what is our required volume for a much longer period of time, not just three or six months. We are asking them to take the necessary steps to increase their capacity to supply this required volume for us.
How much longer do you expect the semi-conductor challenge to persist?
Towards the end of last year, the situation was getting better, but from this financial year I don't see any drastic improvement will be there. So the situation is still somehow difficult.
The Suzuki group has invested over 150 billion yen in an EV factory in Gujarat - how do you plan to build the EV side of your business? Will there be a separate business vertical for EVs & alternative fuels, and more senior leadership that will be brought in for setting this up?
The Suzuki group investment to set up manufacturing of EVs and also battery localization clearly indicates we're going to get into EVs and we are going to manufacture in India, which would also enable us to bring the cost [of production] down. Battery costs are still very expensive and without making an effort to reduce the battery cost, EVs will still will be very expensive for India. Technological improvement will bring battery cost down but for those things to happen takes a certain amount of time. Industry specialists expect 8% to 10% of all passenger cars sales will come from EVs by 2030 and if that is happening then we need to introduce some models, but still it will only be 8% to 10% of the total market - the demand is to some extent limited. We should match the speed of the market growth for EV industry and I think we are taking the right steps to match the competition’s speed. As far as organization structure is concerned, one of our board members has a team working directly under him on alternative fuels like CNG, biogas and ethanol. Apart from this, we have set our target to introduce EVs into Indian market and in order to make it successful we also need to take steps for charging stations, how we can utilize our dealer and service network and also ensure home charging solutions are ready by the time we introduce EVs. We have not created one single new vertical for this but in marketing and sales team, in the service vertical etc there are teams to prepare and work for the introduction of the EV.
Are you concerned that your launch plans for EVs – in 2025 – may be a bit late, considering that for some of your competitors there has already been a significant conversion of sales to EVs, and it is growing fast? Do you think that timeline can put you at a disadvantage?
If we don't launch a product right now it doesn't mean we are not doing anything in the EV space - we have been doing comprehensive testing of EVs in the Indian environment because this is a very tough market for EVs. Additionally, setting up greenfield projects like our EV and battery factory in Gujarat takes nearly two to three years at least because we will build a factory from scratch. Some OEMs have introduced EVs in India already, and though the market is growing fast, it is not as big that everyone has to introduce EVs right now. There is only a limited number of EVs available in Indian market and it's like an experimental situation at present. We are going to introduce our EV by 2025, and I think that will be a good timing and good cost to introduce it at, and we will be in time for the big growth of this EV space in India.
Given that Maruti Suzuki’s expertise is in tapping the pulse of the mass market – will your first EV launch be in the affordable small car segment so that it gets widespread adoption?
I think from now till 2025, the EV market will be limited to certain segments. In order to make it very affordable and less expensive, I think it will need more time. From now to 2025, there's only limited time. Technology will be improved, but it will not be as good as that level that we can introduce a really affordable EV as a small car. That will take more time, beyond 2025. I think it takes a lot of time to really develop good technology for affordable small electric cars. Secondly, charging infrastructure must also be developed enough in order to make affordable cars, as the number or size of batteries which we put in a small car will have to be small – if we put bigger batteries, the cost will become high. To make this viable, more charging points must be available all over the country.
You’ve seen a market share loss of over 4% in the last year in the domestic market – do you think you can claw back to your leadership with 50% market share? When will you introduce new SUV products to fill the gaps in your portfolio?
In order to achieve a 50% market share, we have to be present in every single segment of the automotive industry. Our presence in small cars, MPVs is very strong. The SUV segment is where we are behind in terms of new product introduction and we know this. We have a plan to introduce multiple models into the SUV space in a year or two and will be making strong come-back into this segment. SUVs are now 40% of total passenger car volumes, and if we are not successful here we will never be able to maintain 50% market share… I believe we'd be able to achieve that target, not so quickly, but gradually we can get there.