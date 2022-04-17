A small, affordable EV not possible by 2025: Maruti MD Hisashi Takeuchi

The Suzuki group investment to set up manufacturing of EVs and also battery localization clearly indicates we're going to get into EVs and we are going to manufacture in India, which would also enable us to bring the cost [of production] down. Battery costs are still very expensive and without making an effort to reduce the battery cost, EVs will still will be very expensive for India. Technological improvement will bring battery cost down but for those things to happen takes a certain amount of time. Industry specialists expect 8% to 10% of all passenger cars sales will come from EVs by 2030 and if that is happening then we need to introduce some models, but still it will only be 8% to 10% of the total market - the demand is to some extent limited. We should match the speed of the market growth for EV industry and I think we are taking the right steps to match the competition’s speed. As far as organization structure is concerned, one of our board members has a team working directly under him on alternative fuels like CNG, biogas and ethanol. Apart from this, we have set our target to introduce EVs into Indian market and in order to make it successful we also need to take steps for charging stations, how we can utilize our dealer and service network and also ensure home charging solutions are ready by the time we introduce EVs. We have not created one single new vertical for this but in marketing and sales team, in the service vertical etc there are teams to prepare and work for the introduction of the EV.

