Noel Tata is in favour of extending Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran's tenure by two years instead of the usual five, a duration the Tata Trusts chairman believes will be sufficient to institute a new leadership structure and succession process at India's largest conglomerate.
A two-year extension for Chandrasekaran at Tata Sons? Noel Tata has a plan in mind
SummaryApart from a succession process, Noel Tata also keen on a new leadership structure for Tata Sons, with separate roles of chairman, CEO & MD, and deputy CEO.
Noel Tata is in favour of extending Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran's tenure by two years instead of the usual five, a duration the Tata Trusts chairman believes will be sufficient to institute a new leadership structure and succession process at India's largest conglomerate.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More