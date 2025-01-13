Robotics is transforming multiple sectors in India, particularly the automotive industry, fueled by advancements in artificial intelligence, generative AI, mechatronics, vision, and mobility, according to Sami Atiya, president of robotics and discrete automation at ABB Ltd.

Robots of the Switzerland-based electrification and automation company have painted about 65% of the cars manufactured in India, he said, adding that robotics is now capable of handling more complex tasks.

“In automotive, robots operate in structured settings. But using AI and vision, robots can now handle unpredictable tasks—like sorting and moving parcels of varying shapes and sizes in logistics centers, which has helped us move into construction, warehouses, logistics, pharma, and even agriculture,” Atiya told Mint in an interview during his recent visit to India.

Further, since GenAI enhances the usability of robots, ABB has also piloted systems where robots respond to natural language commands.

“You can say, ‘Pick the red box and place it on the blue one’, and they will execute the task. This ability to interpret language and spatial context is game-changing,” said Atiya, a member of ABB Group’s executive committee.

ABB Robotics’ solutions are used by electric scooter maker Ola Electric Ltd’s mega-factory in key manufacturing processes such as painting, welding, and motor assembly lines.

In July, when Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd selected ABB’s PixelPaint technology for its new electric vehicle paint facility, ABB India deployed 73 robots, “significantly reducing the paint shop floor footprint by 30% and lowering energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions”, Atiya said.

Also read | Five artificial intelligence trends to track in 2025

The ABB suite ABB’s smart solutions includes a tool powered by machine learning, which monitors motors equipped with smart sensors to identify performance anomalies, improving uptime and reducing costs. ABB also has an AI-powered fleet software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that optimizes routes, saves fuel, and improves operational efficiency by up to 15%, according to Atiya.

ABB also leverages AI to enhance robotics automation. Its Visual SLAM Navigation enables autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) to create and update 3D maps in real time using AI-driven cameras. Similarly, its Robotic ItemPicker automates complex warehouse tasks with 99.5% precision, handling up to 1,400 items per hour, according to Aitya.

ABB has strengthened its robotics’ portfolio through partnerships, acquisitions and investments in robotics companies.

In September 2002, ABB launched its first range of rebranded AMRs following its acquisition of Spain-based ASTI Mobile Robotics a year earlier. In January 2024, it acquired Switzerland-based Sevensense—a startup making AI-based navigation for mobile robots. The investment helped ABB develop a solution that “enables robots to autonomously map and navigate their environments, eliminating the need for fixed routes like magnet stripes”.

ABB also has a partnership with Microsoft, which has helped it launch the ABB Ability Genix Copilot, integrating GenAI and leveraging Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. The product helps it process real-time data to provide instant alerts, predictions, and recommendations through an intuitive interface, according to Atiya.

Smart robots and jobs The industrial robots segment dominated the AI robots market with the largest share in 2023, according to Precedence Research, primarily due to the increasing focus on industrial automation. The global AI robots market size may touch around $124 billion by 2034 from $14.30 billion in 2023, rising at a compound annual growth rate of 21.9%, according to the research firm.

Regardless, safety and regulation remain paramount, especially with AI-powered robots. “AI doesn’t control safety systems, which are redundant and separate. For instance, a mobile robot might detect a person and slow down, but stopping is governed by a traditional system. This ensures human safety while leveraging AI’s strengths," Atiya explained.

Further, practicality trumps replicating humans for industrial robotics. “Humanoid robots might look impressive, but in factories, platforms with robotic arms on wheels are more efficient,” Aitya explained.

But what about job displacement by smart robots, especially in a labour-intensive country like India?

Globally, robot density averages 160 per 10,000 workers, with leaders like Japan and Germany at 600. “In India, it’s just seven per 10,000. Even if that doubles or triples, robots won’t replace jobs,” asserted Atiya.

“Robots handle repetitive, undesirable tasks, allowing companies to grow and hire more people,” Atiya said, adding that ABB Robotics has partnered with Gujarat-based New Age Makers’ Institute of Technology to establish a school of robotics in India.

Atiya emphasizes a hybrid future where robots and humans collaborate.