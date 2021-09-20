Poonwalla Fincorp Chairman Adar Poonawalla has said that Abhay Bhutada will be clear of all charges, because he actually hasn't done anything, as per the reports he has received from lawyers and others. Bhutada had resigned from the position of the company's managing director earlier this month after facing allegations of insider trading.

During a recent investor call, Poonawalla said that the company is carrying out an independent investigation into recent events leading to the exit of Bhutada, who he said has stepped down as per corporate governance standards. He further added that Bhutada's exit does not have anything on the company and it’s going to be business as usual.

Bhutada had recently resigned as Managing Director of Poonawalla Fincorp, after capital markets regulator Sebi barred him and seven other entities from securities markets for alleged insider trading in shares of the company.

Poonawalla said he was shocked when he heard about's Sebi action against Bhutada, and the company has also done a preliminary enquiry on its part.

“I have looked at what has happened. We are conducting an independent investigation ourselves also, but very soon this entire matter will be cleared in a positive way. And whoever has done anything wrong will of course face their justice," the chairman said.

"And of course, Abhay will also be cleared of what he has done, because he actually hasn't done anything as per the lawyers and the others who have given me the reports," Poonawalla added.

He further mentioned that he MD's position is yet to be filled after Bhutada's resignation.

“To the unfortunate subject, let me just assure everybody that of course I was also a little shocked when I heard this news. But upon my preliminary investigation...very soon this entire matter will be cleared in a positive way and whoever has done anything wrong will of course face their justice,"

Poonawalla Fincorp has the managerial structure of having a Managing Director and a Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Vijay Deshwal is the group CEO presently. Deshwal was business head at ICICI Bank in his last role, responsible for its fast growing services. After the Sebi action, Poonawalla Fincorp last week said Deshwal will continue to run the operations of the firm. Kolkata-based Magma Fincorp was renamed Poonawalla Fincorp a few months back, after the acquisition of the company by the Poonawalla Group which also owns the Serum Institute of India (SII).

