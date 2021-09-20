Abhay Bhutada did nothing wrong, will be in clear soon: Adar Poonwalla

Poonawalla Fincorp has the managerial structure of having a Managing Director and a Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Vijay Deshwal is the group CEO presently. Deshwal was business head at ICICI Bank in his last role, responsible for its fast growing services. After the Sebi action, Poonawalla Fincorp last week said Deshwal will continue to run the operations of the firm. Kolkata-based Magma Fincorp was renamed Poonawalla Fincorp a few months back, after the acquisition of the company by the Poonawalla Group which also owns the Serum Institute of India (SII).