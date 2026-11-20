Amazon Prime India has lost one of the executives who helped shape its growth, according to e-commerce industry veteran Satyarth Priyedarshi, following the departure of Abhinav Agarwal after 16 years at Amazon. Priyedarshi described Agarwal's exit as the loss of the "architect" of Amazon Prime India, highlighting the significance of his role in building and running one of the company's major membership programmes.

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Priyedarshi, founder of Farscape.io, is a former chief e-commerce executive at Redington and has also worked with organisations including Google, Flipkart, Reliance Jio and Tata. A LinkedIn Top Voice in 2019, he said Prime is Amazon India's "retention engine", arguing that whoever takes over Agarwal's role will inherit the membership strategy that keeps shoppers returning to the platform.

"Prime is the retention engine of Amazon India. Whoever inherits the desk inherits the membership playbook that keeps shoppers coming back," Priyedarshi wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Agarwal had been closely involved in Amazon Prime India's marketing and engineering operations in India.

Who is Abhinav Agarwal? Agarwal announced on LinkedIn that Thursday was his last day at Amazon, bringing an end to a 16-year stint with the company.

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According to his LinkedIn profile, he joined Amazon in September 2010 as a network planning manager. During his career, he worked across supply chain, transportation and performance advertising before moving into leadership roles in product and technology.

He served as Director of Product Tech and Performance Ads in Seattle from April to September 2021. In October 2021, he moved to Amazon Prime India, where he led product and engineering and was responsible for teams spanning product, marketing and engineering.

In his departure post, Agarwal reflected on the different roles he held during his time at Amazon.

"Amazon let me go from supply chain to advertising to running Prime, one of its most critical businesses. Not many places let you reinvent yourself that many times without leaving," he wrote.

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Why Priyedarshi called Agarwal the architect of Amazon Prime India Priyedarshi's description of Agarwal as the architect of Amazon Prime India's growth stems from the breadth of his responsibilities and the length of his association with the programme.

Since October 2021, Agarwal had led the product, marketing and engineering teams responsible for Prime's growth in India. His role brought together the functions involved in developing the membership programme, communicating its value to customers and building the technology supporting it.

Priyedarshi also pointed to Agarwal's career trajectory, which took him from supply chain operations to advertising in Seattle and eventually to leading Prime India.

The significance of his departure, Priyedarshi suggested, lies in the responsibility that now passes to whoever takes over the role. The incoming executive will inherit the membership programme's product and growth strategy at a time when retaining customers remains central to Amazon's e-commerce business.

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What is next for Abhinav Agarwal? Agarwal has indicated that his next move will be at the intersection of commerce, logistics and product, although he has not yet disclosed details of his plans.

"As for what's next, it will be at the intersection of commerce, logistics and product. More on that soon," he wrote in his LinkedIn post.

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