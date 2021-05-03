NEW DELHI:Digitas, the marketing and technology services brand from Publicis Groupe, on Monday announced the appointment of Abhishek Chaturvedi as senior vice president and head of planning. He will report to Sonia Khurana, chief operating officer at Digitas India.

At Digitas India, Chaturvedi would play a vital role in assisting brands and businesses to leverage the agency’s comprehensive data, technology, creative, media and strategy capabilities and proprietary planning processes and effectively drive strategic growth and direction for the agency.

On the appointment, Khurana said, “It was a deeply thought-through decision to get someone with Abhishek’s experience and expertise into our fold. His specialty in decoding consumer behaviour, understanding of brand and business will complement and strengthen our current planning function immensely. Working with him in the last couple of weeks has been an absolute pleasure. It’s reinforced that not only is he going to be a great partner to our creative teams but also to our clients."

Chaturvedi comes with over 18 years of experience managing key strategy related positions across advertising agencies.

Prior to joining Digitas India, he was with McCann Worldgroup serving as vice president. He held a similar profile at Ogilvy and Grey Group where he led planning for some of the leading brands across categories including Dabur, Marico, GSK, Colgate Palmolive, Voltas, BMW, Eicher, Hero Motocorp, Mahindra B2C & B2B, Walmart, Max Life among others.

On his new role Chaturvedi said, “All my interactions with Sonia Khurana (COO), Mark Mcdonald (EVP & Head of Creative) and Unny Radhakrishnan (CEO) have been energising and positive. Here's a set of people absolutely determined about creating great work and I look forward to creating some magic together."

