‘Acceleration in demand has led to a war for digital talent’

While the covid-19 pandemic is an unprecedented crisis of the 21st century, one fundamental change that it was able to drive was the rapid adoption of digital as a norm, and this shift is irreversible. The pandemic acted as a catalyst for digital transformation, where digital was no more good-to-do but a must-do. Adopting newer technologies such as virtual collaboration tools, cloud, blockchain, artificial intelligence, machine learning, internet of things and robotics, companies were able to ensure business continuity. The advantage of digital transformation is that you can completely reimagine your business with the help of technology. Top IT companies witnessed a solid deal pipeline of $15 billion in Q1FY22 and 2x growth in digital spending in tech services, BPM (business process management), ER&D (engineering research and development) and global capability centres.