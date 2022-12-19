Accenture sees a sharp decline in employee attrition. What this means for techies?2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 12:00 PM IST
IT sector giant Accenture while announcing its quarterly results on Friday said that attrition dropped to 13% in the first quarter ended November 30, from 20% in the previous quarter. Accenture had 737,719 employees as on November 30. Analysts say that easing of attrition will help in profitability of IT companies. On the other hand, this also means IT companies will need fewer replacement hires.