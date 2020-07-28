Indian professionals are increasingly becoming optimistic as businesses slowly reopened last month and resulted in better hiring prospects across varied industries such as e-commerce, IT services, insurance and gaming, a survey said on Tuesday.

The LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index showed a modest increase in India's overall workforce confidence, with a composite score of ( ) 50, up from ( ) 48 in June 1-14.

"This growing confidence comes at a time when the economy continues to reboot, thus sparking hiring prospects across varied industries such as e-commerce, IT services, insurance and gaming," as per the survey based on responses of 1,303 professionals in India, during June 15-28.

This uptick in hiring has fuelled the confidence of active job seekers towards career progression as findings show that about 2 in 3 professionals will increase their time spent searching for and applying to jobs in the next 2 weeks, LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index noted.

Further, the economic repercussions of the pandemic have also urged businesses to innovate their offerings to lead through change, thereby stimulating job creation across sectors, it said.

Besides, the lifting of the lockdown in several states and the continued adversities caused by COVID-19 have instituted a new set of workforce demands, thus creating new economic opportunities across the country's industrial landscape.

The findings also highlighted the active job seekers' clear intent to upskill for a safer tomorrow as 68 per cent said they will increase their time spent on online learning for long-term job security and career progression.

The survey further noted that senior professionals are more confident about job security than juniors.

Only 1 in 4 senior professionals said they would increase their time spent on searching for jobs in comparison to almost half (45 per cent) of the junior workforce, it said.

Further reinforcing the confidence of senior executives towards job security, findings showed that only 16 per cent of 'Director' professionals (decision makers) would increase the number of jobs they apply to, when compared to 48 per cent of the junior workforce.

