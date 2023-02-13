Advertising and marketing agency Cheil India has announced the appointment of Neeraj Bassi as its chief growth officer. Bassi, the company said, will lead the country’s business growth by adding new clients and will help in delivering work that builds on its capabilities in the creative, media, data, activation, and retail segments. In his current role, Bassi will report to Carlos Limseob Chung, who is the managing director and also to Sanjeev Jasani, the company’s chief operating officer.

He has about 25 years of experience with expertise in brand management, internal process transformation, and strategic management, the company said in its statement.

He was group chief strategy officer for Havas earlier and the president of planning at Ogilvy India. He has had strategic responsibilities for brands like Cadbury’s Dairy Milk & Five Star, Voltas, Honda, HSBC, and Vistara. He has also previously held the position of Cheil’s chief strategy officer. Cheil Worldwide Inc., is a marketing company under the Samsung Group.

Jasani said, “We are all geared up for the next chapter in the company’s growth story. The presence of veterans like Neeraj helps us take this value proposition forward with our clients and deliver high-impact work that benefits the bottom line.“

Bassi added, “The agency has always believed in creating integrated work for its clients. In my last stint, I focused on the Samsung business and was part of the team that did the big flagship launches. This time, as the head of non-Samsung business, I am looking forward to taking the learnings to other clients across mainline, digital, retail, activation, and e-commerce. It is really exciting to be back in a business role after a long time".

According to one report, the Indian media and entertainment industry is likely to grow by 8.8% CAGR and reach a valuation of Rs. 4.30 lakh crore by 2026. The report by the global consultancy firm PwC titled ‘Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2022-2026’ said that the Indian media and entertainment industry is expected to be around ₹3.14 crore in 2022, registering an overall growth of 11.4 CAGR.