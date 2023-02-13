Ad and marketing agency Cheil India appoints Neeraj Bassi as chief growth officer
Bassi will lead the country’s business growth by adding new clients and will help in delivering work that builds on its capabilities in the creative, media, data, activation, and retail segments
Advertising and marketing agency Cheil India has announced the appointment of Neeraj Bassi as its chief growth officer. Bassi, the company said, will lead the country’s business growth by adding new clients and will help in delivering work that builds on its capabilities in the creative, media, data, activation, and retail segments. In his current role, Bassi will report to Carlos Limseob Chung, who is the managing director and also to Sanjeev Jasani, the company’s chief operating officer.
