Ad hoc decisions are hurting restaurant business: NRAI president

We are asking them to create a hybrid model. It means for instance, like when they (Zomato & Swiggy) announced on New Year's Eve this year that they did two million transactions each, technically, they could have done two and a half million. Why do I see that? Because two million were done based on their infrastructure. Now, unfortunately during peak times their infrastructure is not always available and their riders are not available when the demand increases. If your riders can't support the demand, then it is the restaurant that suffers because they are stuck on their platform. Restaurants can also support their infrastructure by delivering along with them using their own delivery mechanisms, even if the order has come through the aggregator. It is a very simple ask. Why should the customer suffer? This happens on all festival days.