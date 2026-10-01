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Adani back at No. 1 with $112.7 billion; Ambani slips to second: What changed at India’s billionaire club

Sanchari Ghosh
Published1 Oct 2026, 07:49 AM IST
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Gautam Adani Reclaims No. 1 Spot as India's Richest, Wealth Hits $112.7 Billion
Gautam Adani Reclaims No. 1 Spot as India's Richest, Wealth Hits $112.7 Billion
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Gautam Adani has once again reclaimed the top spot among India’s richest people, with his fortune rising to $112.7 billion, while Mukesh Ambani slipped to second position, losing $18.7 billion in wealth, according to Forbes’ 2026 list of India’s 100 richest.

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Adani reclaims the top spot after 3 years

Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, saw his fortune jump by $20.7 billion, making him the biggest dollar gainer on the list. His return to the No. 1 spot comes after three years at the second position.

The rise comes despite a difficult year for Indian markets. Both the rupee and the stock market skidded, down 8.5% and 9.5%, respectively. Yet the combined wealth of India’s 100 richest remained broadly unchanged at about $1 trillion, Forbes said.

Adani’s wealth was fueled by the expansion of his infrastructure-focused business empire. The Adani Group is also making a major push into artificial intelligence infrastructure, with plans to invest $100 billion in the sector.

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However, his family's current fortune is still below the $150 billion peak it reached in 2022.

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Why Ambani slipped

Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, saw his net worth fall to $86.3 billion from $105 billion a year earlier. According to Forbes, the decline is driven by margin pressures, including in the retail business, which weighed on the company’s shares.

Ambani, however, is preparing for a potentially major catalyst – the listing of Jio Platforms.

Reliance’s mobile operator has received regulatory approval for an initial public offering that could raise up to $3.8 billion. If completed at that size, the Jio IPO could become India’s largest public offering, according to Forbes.

The shift at the top comes alongside changes further down India’s billionaire rankings.

Savitri Jindal, matriarch of the O.P. Jindal Group, retained the third position, although her fortune edged down to $39.8 billion.

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Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal was among the biggest percentage gainers. His wealth rose 74% to $34.7 billion, pushing him up eight places to No. 4.

Four new billionaires joined the list this year

Krishna Chivukula entered after listing his precision-engineering firm, Indo-MIM, in July.

Brothers Kushal and Chaitanya Desai, who share a $4.25 billion fortune, landed in the No. 69 spot as shares of cable maker Apar Industries nearly doubled over the year

Aditya Khemka debuted at No. 83 with a $3.6 billion family fortune, driven by rising shares of his security and surveillance equipment maker, Aditya Infotech.

Bhikhabhai, Chandubhai and Kanjibhai Virani, the founders of Balaji Wafers, also joined after selling a minority stake of the company to US private equity firm General Atlantic in January.

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Also Read | BRICS billionaire club: Who’s richest in India, China, Russia, Brazil?

Tech billionaires whose fortunes shrank this year

The net worths of Shiv Nadar, chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies; Azim Premji, Wipro’s founder-chairman; and N.R. Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, all declined.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More

Gautam AdaniMukesh AmbaniAdani Group
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