Adani Group's Gautam Adani shares his views on the work-life balance. The billionaire underscores the need to be happy with one's work to maintain a balance.

Adani Group's founder and chairman, Gautam Adani, on Thursday, December 26, gave his two cents on work-life balance. The billionaire has highlighted the importance of being happy in what one does to maintain a work-life balance properly.

“Your work-life is balanced when you do things which you like doing," said Gautam Adani, in the video shared by the news agency ANI.

The Adani conglomerate head also highlighted the importance of avoiding the mistake of imposing one person's work-life balance method on another.

“Your work-life balance should not be imposed on me or vice versa," said Adani, while underscoring that focusing on someone else's work-life balance strategy might not be an advisable strategy.

Social media users agreed with Adani's views on work-life balance. In response to the tycoon's views, Kajal Mishra said, “You are absolutely right; everyone should do their job."

Infrastructure front In the same interaction, Adani also spoke about the company's contribution to the country's infrastructure. Highlighting that building infrastructure is one of the "toughest" jobs, Adani said, "If it was easy everyone would have done it."

Adani noted that many firms bigger than Adani Group contributed less to India's infrastructure development.

“On infrastructure, the companies which are bigger than the Adani group, they are not doing even 25% work (on infrastructure), which Adani is doing...They are larger on the basis of industry but not on infrastructure," the chairman said.

Adani Group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises' shares closed 1.23 per cent higher at ₹2,401.85 on Thursday', compared to ₹2,372.55 at the previous market close. Adani Group stocks saw a decent rally on Thursday, with shares rising up to 5 per cent amid strong buying momentum in the market.

Top gainers among Adani stocks were Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Ports and SEZ, and Adani Total Gas.