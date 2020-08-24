Billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Group is in talks to buy out the GVK group’s stake in Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), a report by PTI said. The Adani group is keen to acquire 50.5 % stake held by GVK Group in MIAL and a further 23.5% from GVK’s minority partners, Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and the Bidvest group, giving it majority control of the second busiest airport in the country. The remaining 26% stake in MIAL held by Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Initial discussions between the two business groups have begun and a preliminary announcement regarding the deal is expected to be made in the coming weeks, PTI reported.

The Adani Group had in March 2019 agreed to acquire South African company Bidvest’s 13.5% stake in MIAL for for ₹1,248 crore, indicating its interest in running the airport. Although the, the GVK Group blocked the deal claiming the right of first refusal, it wasn’t able to exercise the right by making a matching offer.

In October, the GVK Group entered into an agreement to sell 79% stake in GVK Airport Holdings for ₹7,614 crore to the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Canada's Public Sector Pension Investments, and state-owned National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. The agreement is, however, still to be executed. The Economic Times reported that this investor consortium has agreed to give a 'carve-out' to the promoters of GVK, the Reddy family, so as to allow them to sell stake in MIAL. GVK was believed to use the proceeds from this sale to retire the debt obligations of its holding companies and fend off a takeover batter for MIAL from the Adani group.

News reports of possible deal between the two groups come after the Central Bureau of Investigation last week charged the GVK Group with siphoning off funds totaling ₹705 crore and causing a loss of ₹310 crore to the exchequer by entering into fake work contracts on the land given by the government to MIAL.

The possible takeover also throws into question the future of the proposed Navi Mumbai airport project, where MIAL had been the successful concessionaire. GVK, the majority partner in MIAL, is negotiating the financial closure for building the ₹17,000-crore airport with State Bank of India.

If it manages to wrest MIAL from GVK’s control, the Adani group will become the second largest airport operator in India after state-owned AAI. Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the Adani Group flagship, has won the operations and development rights over a 50-year lease for the Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahat airports, the first round of privatisation that was held by the central government in February 2019. AEL won the contracts after offering to share the highest revenue-per-passenger with AAI.

In its FY20 annual report, AEL gave a glimpse of its ambition to be the largest private airport developer in the country, breaking the duopoly of the GMR and GVK business groups. The report lists its aim for the airports division as developing world-class infrastructure at airports, both at airside and landside, enhancing the passenger experience, creating entertainment destinations (aerotropolis, airport village, hotels, and malls), increasing domestic airline connectivity to new and under-served destinations, and increasing flights to long-haul destinations in the West and also to South-East Asia.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via