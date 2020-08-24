Adani group in talks with GVK, partners to buy majority stake in Mumbai Airport

In October, the GVK Group entered into an agreement to sell 79% stake in GVK Airport Holdings for ₹7,614 crore to the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Canada's Public Sector Pension Investments, and state-owned National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. The agreement is, however, still to be executed. The Economic Times reported that this investor consortium has agreed to give a 'carve-out' to the promoters of GVK, the Reddy family, so as to allow them to sell stake in MIAL. GVK was believed to use the proceeds from this sale to retire the debt obligations of its holding companies and fend off a takeover batter for MIAL from the Adani group.