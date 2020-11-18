Adar Poonawalla defines what makes a 'good vaccine'

Serum Institute of India chief Adar Poonawalla took to twitter on Tuesday night to express his definition of a good vaccine. The tweet comes after the two vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer announce that their respective vaccines appear to be effective.

In the tweet, Poonawalla expressed that a vaccine can be called good vaccine only if it meets four important criteria. First, it should be safe. Second, it must offer long term protection against the targeted disease. Third, can be stored and transported at a manageable temperature. Fourth, it can be afforded by all.

Definition of a good vaccine =

1. Safe

2. Offers long-term protection against targetted disease

3. Can be transported and stored at a manageable temperature

4. Affordable to all of humanity — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) November 17, 2020





Earlier this week, Moderna announced that its vaccine appears almost 95% effective. This announcement came after Pfizer also claimed that its shots appear to be equally effective. However, these are preliminary assessments based on the results for less than 100 COVID – 19 cases for their respective studies. The effectiveness numbers will change as the studies continues and more trials are conducted.

The initial findings though raises hope, they don’t reveal the whole story. There are several concerns that need to be considered before the vaccines are given a go ahead. For example, there is no clarity yet about how long these vaccines would be effective. Or, whether someone can get infected even if he is vaccinated. Further, the scientists need to figure out how the vaccines can protect people from different age group and demography.









