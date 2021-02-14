Adar Poonawalla watches Covid vaccine rollout. See pictures

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, who is one of the key people involved in India's vaccine development, witnessed the rollout of the vaccine first hand in a Pune clinic earlier this week.

Poonawalla on Friday visited Ruby Hall Clinic, one of Pune's vaccination centres, and tweets pictures from there saying: What an excellent setup!

In one of the pictures, he is seen posing with the doctors and the health workers at the facility.

In the second, Poonawalla is seen watching the vaccination process.

Later he took to Twitter to say: It was nice to witness firsthand, the rollout of the vaccine, at one of the vaccination centres at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune. What an excellent setup! There are many like this across India as the Health Ministry is scaling up the vaccination drive at a rapid pace.

A total of 77,66,319 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the country until now, including 2,61,309 people who were inoculated till 6 pm on Friday, said the health ministry.

Of the total, 58,65,813 beneficiaries are healthcare workers, constituting 58.9% of the target number. As many as 19,00,506 frontline workers have received anti-Covid jabs so far, that is 21.2% of the government's target.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan claims India sets a world record by reaching the 70 lakh vaccination mark in 26 days.

In addition to this, the number of hospitalizations recorded as part of Covid-19 vaccination is 33, of which, 21 have been discharged from hospital, two are under treatment and 10 deaths were seen.

"Percentage of hospitalisation as against total vaccinations constitutes 0.0004%," the ministry said.

The ten states with the highest number of vaccinations on Friday are: Uttar Pradesh (68,135), Maharashtra (24,946), Madhya Pradesh (21897), Jammu and Kashmir (17,900), West Bengal (17,609), Gujarat (16,069), Karnataka (13,741), Chhattisgarh (11,988), Jharkhand (10,488) and Odisha (7,279).









