Adidas CEO to step down in 2023; replacement search under way

Adidas CEO to step down in 2023; replacement search under way

Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted will step down as chief executive officer in 2023
1 min read . 06:24 PM ISTBloomberg

Kasper Rorsted will step down as CEO of Adidas in 2023, will hold the position until a successor has been appointed to ensure a smooth transition

Adidas AG said Kasper Rorsted will step down as chief executive officer in 2023 and a search for his replacement is under way.

The German sneaker company said the board and Rorsted had “mutually agreed" he would hand over the top job during the course of next year, according to a statement Monday. The company said Rorsted will remain CEO until a successor has been appointed to ensure a smooth transition.

Kasper Rorsted, CEO of Adidas
Kasper Rorsted, CEO of Adidas
Rorsted’s announced departure comes a few weeks after Adidas issued a profit warning after its sales were hit by lockdowns and consumer boycotts in China, offsetting strong momentum in its key Western markets. Rorsted joined Adidas in late 2016 from German consumer-goods company Henkel AG.

