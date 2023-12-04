‘Adidas hits a cricket jersey masterstroke’
Adidas is putting a strategic focus on key segments such as running, cricket and the lifestyle brand Adidas Originals to amplify its market presence in the country, said Neelendra Singh, general manager for the India market
NEW DELHI : The Indian arm of German sportswear giant Adidas is putting a strategic focus on key segments such as running, cricket and the lifestyle brand Adidas Originals to amplify its market presence in the country, Neelendra Singh general manager for the India market, said in an interview.