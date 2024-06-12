Aditya Birla Group eyes ‘bifocals’ for its diverse businesses, people policies
Summary
- The 167-year-old group’s new human resources director, Ashok Ramchandran, has started work on tweaking the conglomerate's employee practices to enable faster decision-making and attract diverse talent
MUMBAI : The vastly diversified Kumar Mangalam Birla-led Aditya Birla Group has initiated changes at the group level, including in its employee policies, as it considers a new dual strategy for its traditional and new businesses.