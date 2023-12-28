Hello User
Business News/ Companies / People/  Aditya Birla Group HR head Misra takes early retirement

Aditya Birla Group HR head Misra takes early retirement

Devina Sengupta

Santrupt Misra, director of group HR at Aditya Birla Group, is leaving after nearly three decades. Ashok Ramchandran will replace him as director of HR.

Santrupt Misra, director, group human resources, Aditya Birla Group.

Mumbai: Santrupt Misra, director, group human resources (HR) at the Aditya Birla Group, has decided to move on after nearly three decades at the Kumar Mangalam Birla-led textile-to-cement conglomerate.

Misra was one of the rare HR heads in India Inc. who led some of the business units as well, and was group director for Birla Carbon and director, chemicals at the Birla group.

According to a person aware of the matter, Misra’s decision to move on was notified in an internal email on Wednesday.

“After 28 years of service with the group, Dr Santrupt Misra has decided to take early retirement, to pursue his interests outside of the corporate realm. Consequently, Mr Ashok Ramchandran, group executive president, Aditya Birla Group, has been elevated as director, HR. Ashok has been with the group since 2015 and is a seasoned HR professional with over 34 years of rich and varied experience in HR. These changes will be with effect from 15 January," an Aditya Birla Group spokesperson said in response to a query.

Misra has been instrumental in shaping employee policies in the Aditya Birla Group and had also taken the responsibility of mentoring the next generation of Birla scions—Aryaman Vikram Birla and Ananya Birla.

He is a director in several publicly traded Birla group companies including Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Grasim and Birla Carbon Thailand.

Besides a career mostly at the Aditya Birla Group, Misra also served as director on the board of Karmayogi Bharat. Mission Karmayogi was launched by the Centre to create a competent civil service to drive effective and efficient public service delivery. He was also an independent director on the board of the Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

Misra holds two postgraduate degrees in political science and in personnel management and industrial relations, from Utkal University and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, respectively. He also holds two PhDs, from India and the UK in public administration and industrial relations, respectively, and an honorary DSc degree from Aston University, UK.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devina Sengupta

Devina Sengupta reports on the shifts in India Inc’s workplaces, HR policies and writes about the developments at India’s biggest conglomerates. Her stories over the last decade have been picked up and followed by Indian and international news outlets. She joined Mint in 2022 and previously worked with The Economic Times and DNA-Money.
