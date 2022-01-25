Aditya Birla Ventures will be sector agnostic: Aryaman Birla

There is an immense intrinsic value for a startup to be associated with a group like ABG. By associating with the Aditya Birla Group, we will be able to open the ‘capabilities’ of one of the strongest ecosystems for growth. There is no similar example in India. Associating with us will also bring strong credibility to the founding team and business. One of the reasons we want to come in early is that we can add maximum value by giving them access to mentorship from senior leaders in the group. Conversations with senior leaders can give a very different perspective. The group’s ecosystem will be available to portfolio companies for growth. They will be able to reach out to group businesses for potential business opportunities/partnerships and also to their suppliers and customers. They will be able to leverage our industry relationships.