Canva is on a mission to democratize design, says co-founder Cameron Adams
SummaryWhile Adobe leads the graphics software market, Canva is capturing attention with its user-friendly tools and AI integration. The company, valued at $49 billion, is committed to democratizing design, especially in India, where it is seeing significant growth.
BENGALURU : When we think of design tools and the graphics software market, Adobe typically rings a bell. This is unsurprising, given that Adobe Photoshop leads the global graphics software market with an estimated 42% share, according to data provider Statista. It is followed by its family tools—InDesign and Illustrator—which claim second and third place, respectively.