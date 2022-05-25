‘Advent to do bigger deals if right opportunities turn up’

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MUMBAI :US private equity firm Advent International on Tuesday said it has completed fundraising for Advent International GPE X, its flagship fund which has reached its hard cap of $25 billion in commitments within six months. In an interview, Shweta Jalan, managing partner at Advent International said the fund expects to continue its pace of investments in India despite the current macro headwinds. While the PE fund will focus more on defensible sectors such as healthcare and consumer, it will also selectively explore opportunities in IT and BFSI. Advent invested $1.8 billion in India from its previous fund, which had a corpus of $17 billion. Edited excerpts:
With a new, bigger fund, can we expect Advent to deploy more capital in India going forward?
We have so far invested $4 billion in India, with the bulk of the investments coming in the last six-seven years. From the last fund, which was a $17 billion fund, we have invested over $1.8 billion.
The way Advent approaches investments, we don’t look at allocation to particular geographies. But $25 billion is a lot of capital available to invest across geographies, so it will be about where we find the right opportunities. If we find opportunities, then capital will not be a constraint. In the last fund, we found enough opportunities in India, and we invested a fair bit and hopefully, we will be able to continue that trajectory in this fund as well.
Asia overall is a very important focus geography for Advent, and within that, India is a very key market from Advent’s standpoint.
With a bigger corpus, will you now look at much larger buyouts in India?
I would say without a doubt, if we find larger opportunities. We did Encora last year which was over a billion dollars. So, from our standpoint, we are very committed to doing large transactions if we find them in India, but we are flexible. At the lower end, we can write cheques of $100 million and on the upper end, we have a lot of flexibility. We would like to do larger transactions, but we will be flexible given the context of the market.
In the current macro environment, which sectors are you going to focus on?
Our core focus sectors are consumer, healthcare, IT and financial services and selectively, sectors such as industrials. In the current environment, we will look at more defensible sectors such as consumer and healthcare, but having said that, we also continue to look at IT and financial services.
Financial services as a sector has not got as re-rated as some of the other sectors in the last couple of years, and barring a few companies, a lot of the valuations in that sector continue to remain attractive. In IT, last couple of years’ valuations were looking frothy, but the sector is now at an interesting place from a valuation standpoint.
Having said that, our approach is bottom-up. So, while we will take a sectoral perspective, our investments will really be a function of the specific company, what is the unique value proposition, the deal contours, valuation and so on.
How do you see the current macro headwinds impacting PE dealmaking?
It is going to be a tough environment and how long it will last is anybody’s guess. From a portfolio standpoint, you need to have portfolio-level preparedness to overcome all these challenges and that is something we continue to focus on. From an investment standpoint, you have to factor in the impact of these challenges on the company that you are investing in. If you are looking at IT, you have to factor in wage inflation; if you are looking at consumer/industrial deals, you have to factor in raw material costs in that context.
The slightly positive side is that the public market valuation correction should hopefully reflect in private market valuations. So, while there are headwinds due to inflation, interest rates and so on, you should hopefully have some counter-balance from a valuation standpoint and that will help you with investment opportunities. It will be an interesting time for investments, but you have to be cautious.
Do you see a challenge on exits in this environment?
If it is a good company with underlying strong fundamentals in defensible sectors, then you will find buyers. It will be very sector-specific; there are some sectors that are hurting more than others. But depending on the asset, you could still find an exit window. Is this the best exit environment? It’s not. Last two years were very buoyant but it’s not the same environment today. The exit window now will be for very select companies.