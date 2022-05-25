‘Advent to do bigger deals if right opportunities turn up’

It is going to be a tough environment and how long it will last is anybody’s guess. From a portfolio standpoint, you need to have portfolio-level preparedness to overcome all these challenges and that is something we continue to focus on. From an investment standpoint, you have to factor in the impact of these challenges on the company that you are investing in. If you are looking at IT, you have to factor in wage inflation; if you are looking at consumer/industrial deals, you have to factor in raw material costs in that context.