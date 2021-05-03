Advertising industry has lost its romance, says Rediffusion's Arun Nanda

When we presented to her, our input to her was that you have to first understand why are people using make-up and why are people not using make-up. In the 80’s, the prejudice against make-up among women was very high. Society only allowed certain professionals like a stewardesses to use make-up. We had to change that attitude; therefore a social campaign was needed. One of the campaigns we created for Lakme had a creative with a headline that asked ‘How bad is it to look good?’, basically telling women it is not wrong to use make-up, which is simply a tool to enhance your natural features.