Marketing is a marathon, not a sprint: Federal Bank’s MVS Murthy on building lasting customer bonds
Summary
- Sports and music help Federal Bank build lasting relationships with the customer and community. M.V.S. Murthy, chief marketing officer at Federal Bank, wants to go further to touch people's lives.
In a sector often seen as dull and transactional, M.V.S. Murthy, chief marketing officer (CMO) at Federal Bank, breathes life into banking conversations with rich sports metaphors and a deep focus on human connection. In this candid chat with Mint, Murthy discusses how the bank is building authentic relationships, reaching Gen Z and millennials, and why brand-building is like preparing for an Ironman triathlon—balancing endurance, strategy and precision.