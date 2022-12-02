‘Affluent classes still conservative in buying luxury’

“On the demand side, we continue to see a strong order intake and don’t see the market slowing down as of now. On the other side, how much more sale we can do depends on the global supply chain situation. We have capacity to produce more than 20,000 cars annually, which can go up to 40,000. But are we able to get kits? Will we get the parts? That’s a big question mark and a challenge that we are facing continuously. We don’t expect this to change drastically soon because the situation in different parts of the world with respect to the pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war is not resolving fast enough. While chip supplies are improving, we are encountering other logistical challenges. We are having to bring in parts by air because of constraints in container availability. Shipping costs have also gone up multifold which is putting a lot of pressure on us. So we don’t expect the supply-side situation to improve soon," Iyer said.

