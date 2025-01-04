After Dwarkadhish, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani offer prayers at Somnath Mahadev temple in Gujarat | Watch
1 min read
04 Jan 2025, 08:48 PM IST
Written By
Anubhav Mukherjee
Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani offered prayers at the Somnath Mahadev temple in Gujarat on Saturday, January 4, according to a video shared by news agency ANI.
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his son, Anant Ambani, recently visited and offered prayers at the Somnath Mahadev temple in Gujarat on Saturday, January 4.
The father-son duo, Jalabhishek and offered “worship material and clothes" according to the news agency ANI, citing Somnath Trust.
