After Dwarkadhish, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani offer prayers at Somnath Mahadev temple in Gujarat | Watch

Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani offered prayers at the Somnath Mahadev temple in Gujarat on Saturday, January 4, according to a video shared by news agency ANI.

