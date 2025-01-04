Hello User
Business News/ Companies / People/  After Dwarkadhish, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani offer prayers at Somnath Mahadev temple in Gujarat | Watch

After Dwarkadhish, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani offer prayers at Somnath Mahadev temple in Gujarat | Watch

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee

Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani offered prayers at the Somnath Mahadev temple in Gujarat on Saturday, January 4, according to a video shared by news agency ANI. 

Mukesh Ambani and son Anant Ambani at Somnath Mahadev temple in Gujarat.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his son, Anant Ambani, recently visited and offered prayers at the Somnath Mahadev temple in Gujarat on Saturday, January 4.

The father-son duo, Jalabhishek and offered “worship material and clothes" according to the news agency ANI, citing Somnath Trust.

