Vivek Ramabhadran has been vice-president, South Asia, South East Asia and Africa, at Swarovski Professional, since 2017.

He spearheads the development and execution of business strategies at Swarovski Professional across these geographies. Prior to Swarovski, Ramabhadran had spent over four years at McKinsey and Co. He holds a Bachelors in Engineering (BE) from IIT-Madras, a Masters in Manufacturing from the University of Texas-Austin, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from INSEAD.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Time: To just spend lots of time in the shower singing.

What is your current state of mind?

Crackling with excitement about future possibilities.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Academics.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Replicate myself to live multiple parallel lives.

If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

Not sure if I want to come back, at least not to this planet!

What is your motto?

Everything is temporary, your fears, thoughts and emotions: inspired by Buddhism.