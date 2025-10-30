After Nvidia’s $5 trillion milestone, Jensen Huang races ahead of ex-Microsoft CEO, Dell founder—what is his net worth?

After leading chipmaker Nvidia became the first company to be worth $5 trillion, its chief executive officer Jensen Huang's net worth touched nearly $180 billion.

Advertisement

According to Forbes Real Time Billionaires Index, Huang's net worth rose $5.2 billion to $179.6 billion as of October 30. Nvidia's shares surged over 5% on Wednesday's Wall Street session after the company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) crossed $5 trillion. He is the eighth most richest person in the world, as per the index.

Huang's net worth is now more than that of former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, who had a net worth of $161.9 billion, and Dell founder Michael Dell, who had a net worth of $158.1.

Most of Huang's wealth comes from his stake in Nvidia, a company that produces computer processors and artificial intelligence products. Huang co-founded the Santa Clara, California-based company with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem in 1993.

Advertisement

Born in Taiwan and raised in Thailand, Huang has been president and chief executive of Nvidia since its founding in 1993. The company held its initial public offering in 1999.

He owns around 3.5% of Nvidia in his own name and in family trusts as of March 2025, Bloomberg reported.

Under Huang's leadership, the company's H100 and Blackwell processors have driven large-language models used in tools such as ChatGPT and Elon Musk's xAI.

Nvidia's m-cap hits $5 trillion Nvidia's market capitalisation touched $5 trillion, and its share price jumped following the company's announcement of $500 billion in orders for its AI processors and its plans to build seven new supercomputers for the US Department of Energy.

Advertisement

The leading chipmaker has recorded several market cap milestones since marking its billion-dollar valuation in June 2023.

Nvidia's market cap has quickly surpassed significant milestones, first hitting $1 trillion in June 2023and then taking just 180 trading days to reach $2 trillion. 66 trading days later, the company's m-cap hit $3 trillion, and in just 273 more trading days, it exceeded a $4 trillion market cap in July.

Also Read | Nvidia poised to become first $5 trillion company

Nvidia continues to lead in the AI race, while its big tech peers, Apple and Microsoft, have also reached $4 trillion in market value recently.

On Tuesday, Huang began his keynote speech at a developer conference in Washington by praising U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies while announcing new products and partnerships.

Advertisement