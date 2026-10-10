After 'Prime Minister' jibe, Elon Musk doubles down on attack against Ambani - What his latest post on X said

Billionaire Elon Musk has doubled down on his attack against Ambani, hours after calling him ‘prime minister’ in a social media post and offering an ‘apology’ for not realising that he was “the real boss of India.”

In a social media post, Musk shared screenshots of old Al Jazeera and Indian Express reports alleging links between Ambani and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), continuing his criticism of the businessman.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Elon Musk say about Mukesh Ambani in his latest post on X? ⌵ Musk sarcastically addressed Ambani as “Prime Minister Ambani” and apologised for not recognising him as “the real boss of India.” He questioned whether Ambani wanted to prevent Starlink from competing in India. 2 Why is Elon Musk criticising Ambani over Starlink's India launch? ⌵ Musk has alleged that business interests are delaying Starlink’s entry to protect a monopoly. He has specifically questioned Ambani’s role, while the government says the approval process is fair and non-discriminatory. 3 What did Musk post after calling Ambani the real boss of India? ⌵ Musk shared screenshots of old Al Jazeera and Indian Express reports alleging links between Ambani and the BJP, continuing his criticism of the businessman. 4 What must Starlink do before it can begin commercial services in India? ⌵ Starlink must meet the required security conditions and complete the regulatory steps for spectrum assignment. The government said the security assessment for all three licensed satellite operators was underway. 5 How does the Indian government respond to Musk's claims that Starlink is being blocked? ⌵ The government says India has a fair, non-discriminatory framework and does not allow monopolies. It says licensed operators can proceed once they meet security requirements and the other prescribed conditions.

Musk slams Ambani over delayed Starlink approval: What we know The development comes hours after the SpaceX CEO criticised the Indian businessman in a post on X, accusing him of delaying approval for Starlink’s launch in India. Musk wrote, "Dear Prime Minister Ambani, please accept my humble apologies for not realizing that you are the real boss of India. Naturally, you would prefer to maintain your monopolistic exploitation of the great people of India, but would you nonetheless consider allowing Starlink to compete?"

In the last few days, Musk has intensified his attacks against Indian "oligarchs" and accused them of delaying Starlink's approval. On Wednesday, he reshared a post from an account called DogeDesigner, which called for Starlink’s launch in India. Backing the proposal, Musk wrote, "Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are …This is a crime against the people of India!"

Musk claims Starlink would be of great help in India The US business tycoon on Friday reiterated how Starlink could benefit India. In a post on X, he wrote, "There are many areas of India, as there are in all countries, with no Internet access, which denies children the opportunity for education and for small businesses the opportunity to sell their goods to a global market. Starlink would change their lives for the better."

In yet another post, he stated, "Starlink will be of great help to areas of India that have bad or no Internet and even no mobile coverage. No country has perfect coverage, including America, but Starlink can fill in the coverage gaps for those who most need it."

Centre responds to Musk As Musk intensified his criticism on Friday, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said India does not allow monopolies in any sector. He added that while one company has attracted attention, three operators hold satellite communication licences and can launch services once they fulfil the security requirements and prescribed milestones.

Responding to the allegations without naming Musk, Scindia said at the India Mobile Congress, "Let me set the record straight. For us, the Department of Telecommunications, we are technology agnostic... Our job is to be able to provide the bouquet of services to every single customer. It is for the customer to choose in a free market which service he or she prefers, and within that service bouquet, which company's service he or she prefers."

The minister further said, "We are very clear on our stand. There are three parties that have got a licence; as and when the government decides the charge system on the revenue basis, that spectrum will be assigned to them, and as and when they individually fulfil the security conditions, they can start operations."