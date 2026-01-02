'Agents of political interests': Zomato's Deepinder Goyal shares video of assault on delivery boy during strike

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared videos on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), alleging that some Zomato and Blinkit delivery partners were stopped from doing their jobs on Christmas and New Year's Eve because a strike was going on.

“I am all for peaceful protests against anything and everything. But violent protests and stopping others who want to work from working is not okay,” he wrote in the post.

This comes shortly after delivery workers linked to e-commerce platforms held protests across several cities, demanding better pay, safer working conditions and social security benefits.

Amid these disruptions, Deepinder Goyal has emerged as a prominent public voice, stepping forward to defend the quick-commerce model and gig work. He has made several posts in the last two days to express his views on the gig economy.

‘A number of protestors were not even our delivery partners’ The top executive also claimed that many of the people taking part in the protest were not actually delivery partners with Zomato or Blinkit. He said this based on information available to him and the company, suggesting that outsiders may have been involved in stopping delivery workers from doing their jobs.

“They were agents of political interests, piggybacking on the narrative to gain political mileage,” he alleged in the post.

In the videos shared by Goyal, some delivery partners were seen to be victims of harassment, with one delivery person claiming that someone broke his phone simply because he continued to work instead of joining the strike.

Netizens weigh in The post shared by Goyal on X quickly gained traction, receiving hundreds of comments from people, who expressed all sorts of views about the issue.

“It's just a politically motivated campaign. They are all trying to target this sector particularly because this does employ a lot of people around 1 cr people. But no one trapped them for this job. Everyone does this because this is his best option right now. They all do this willingly so let's not pretend it's not helping anyone,” an X user said, supporting Goyal's view on the situation.

Another user said, “This is shameful. We are in 2026 and this type of forceful physical harassment is still there. This throws a wrong message to investors.”

The netizens appeared divided, with some users fully supporting the top executive's claims, while others questioned his views.