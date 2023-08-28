comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 28 2023 15:59:14
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,577.7 1.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 602.2 -0.54%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.6 0.6%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.8 0.45%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.35 -0.56%
Business News/ Companies / People/  Ahead of debut at Nasdaq, CEO of Better, Vishal Garg says gone through 'a lot of leadership training’
Back

The digital mortgage lender Better which is backed by SoftBank and was in the news for layiong of its 900 employees on Zoom is going to be listed on NAsdaq on 31 August.

"We think that this is a really great time for us to be out there, capitalized with an additional $550 million from SoftBank that will enable the company to continue to innovate and serve its customers," CEO Vishal Garg in an interview as quoted by news agency Reuters.

Garg says the company is now "much more mature." "We're much more considerate of all constituents, whether they be regulators, the press, our employees," he said.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Vishal said that he underwent a lot of leadership training to rebuild the trust within and outside the company.

Vishal said that he has become more empathetic towards his employees and also treating them with same level of kindness that are being shown to the customers. As of now the company has around 1,000 employees and when asked about any layoffs  in future Vishal said to TechCrunch that a lot of it depends on the mortgage market and for now Better has the correct number of employees

It has conducted multiple rounds of layoffs since the SPAC deal was announced, including infamously laying off 900 employees via Zoom in December 2021 after which Garg took a break and worked with an executive coach. He later apologized.

Garg says the company is now "much more mature."

"We're much more considerate of all constituents, whether they be regulators, the press, our employees," he said.

When interest rates fall, Better expects huge demand for cash-out refinancings, which it says it will be able to deliver in one day. Earlier this year, Better.com launched a one-day mortgage product, allowing customers to get pre-approved, lock in a rate and get a mortgage commitment letter within 24 hours.

The company expects to share more details on adoption rates when it reports earnings for the second quarter.

*With inputs from Reuters, TechCrunch

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 05:50 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App