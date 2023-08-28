Digital mortgage lender Better, backed by SoftBank and known for laying off 900 employees on Zoom, will be listed on Nasdaq on August 31. CEO Vishal Garg says the company is now ‘much more mature’ and focused on innovation and customer service

"We think that this is a really great time for us to be out there, capitalized with an additional $550 million from SoftBank that will enable the company to continue to innovate and serve its customers," CEO Vishal Garg in an interview as quoted by news agency Reuters.

Garg says the company is now "much more mature." "We're much more considerate of all constituents, whether they be regulators, the press, our employees," he said.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Vishal said that he underwent a lot of leadership training to rebuild the trust within and outside the company.

Vishal said that he has become more empathetic towards his employees and also treating them with same level of kindness that are being shown to the customers. As of now the company has around 1,000 employees and when asked about any layoffs in future Vishal said to TechCrunch that a lot of it depends on the mortgage market and for now Better has the correct number of employees

It has conducted multiple rounds of layoffs since the SPAC deal was announced, including infamously laying off 900 employees via Zoom in December 2021 after which Garg took a break and worked with an executive coach. He later apologized.

When interest rates fall, Better expects huge demand for cash-out refinancings, which it says it will be able to deliver in one day. Earlier this year, Better.com launched a one-day mortgage product, allowing customers to get pre-approved, lock in a rate and get a mortgage commitment letter within 24 hours.

The company expects to share more details on adoption rates when it reports earnings for the second quarter.