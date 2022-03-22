‘AHH will continue to grow inorganically’

We see AHH continuing to back other single-speciality chains. We continue to look at opportunities in terms of what else we can grow. So, the model that is working very well over here is that we can buy into something relatively small (almost like startups). But we have demonstrated our ability to turn the business around and also grow it simultaneously, which is literally like changing the wheels of a car while it is still in motion. So again, there are opportunities that will be there, and of course, from a backing perspective, TPG Growth has backed us 100% here, and we believe that it will continue. So, I see AHH as a very differentiated single-speciality healthcare platform with the ability to grow multiple enterprises on one platform rather than one business at a time.